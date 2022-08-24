Ukrainian Independence Day celebrated across Tri-State Area
HACKENSACK, N.J. -- Ukrainian Independence Day was celebrated across the Tri-State Area on Wednesday.
In Hackensack, two sisters performed songs on the bandura, the national instrumental of Ukraine. One of their songs is a tribute to sons, especially those who fight for freedom.
"Let me be clear. Bergen County stands with the people of Ukraine in their fight to remain a democratic and independent nation," Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco said.
Observances were held across Ukraine and in the Tri-State Area, including New York's Central Park, where a giant Ukrainian flag was unfurled.
In Brooklyn, the corner of Brighton Beach Avenue and Coney Island Avenue was co-named "Ukrainian Way."
