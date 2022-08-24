Watch CBS News
Ukrainian Independence Day celebrated across Tri-State Area

Ukrainian Independence Day observed in Bergen County
Ukrainian Independence Day observed in Bergen County

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- Ukrainian Independence Day was celebrated across the Tri-State Area on Wednesday.

In Hackensack, two sisters performed songs on the bandura, the national instrumental of Ukraine. One of their songs is a tribute to sons, especially those who fight for freedom.

"Let me be clear. Bergen County stands with the people of Ukraine in their fight to remain a democratic and independent nation," Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco said.

Observances were held across Ukraine and in the Tri-State Area, including New York's Central Park, where a giant Ukrainian flag was unfurled.

In Brooklyn, the corner of Brighton Beach Avenue and Coney Island Avenue was co-named "Ukrainian Way."

