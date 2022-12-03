Ukrainian children's choir will perform at Carnegie Hall

NEW YORK -- A children's choir from Ukraine is in New York City for a special performance.

They performed the Christmas classic "Carol of the Bells" at Grand Central Station on Thursday. The song is based on a Ukrainian folk chant.

Light amid darkness. Beautiful performance of the Ukrainian carol Shchedryk, also known as Carol of the Bells, by the Children’s Choir of Ukraine at Grand Central. Proud @USEmbassyKyiv joined @UA_Institute and @razomforukraine in bringing Shchedryk back to NYC.

📹@gorodetskaya pic.twitter.com/ptivXGcQIF — Ambassador Bridget A. Brink (@USAmbKyiv) December 1, 2022

A group from Ukraine first performed the song in the United States to a sold-out audience at Carnegie Hall 100 years ago.

The choir will join other Ukrainian artists and perform the song at Carnegie Hall on Sunday.