Ukrainian children's choir will perform at Carnegie Hall
NEW YORK -- A children's choir from Ukraine is in New York City for a special performance.
They performed the Christmas classic "Carol of the Bells" at Grand Central Station on Thursday. The song is based on a Ukrainian folk chant.
A group from Ukraine first performed the song in the United States to a sold-out audience at Carnegie Hall 100 years ago.
The choir will join other Ukrainian artists and perform the song at Carnegie Hall on Sunday.
