Ukrainian children's choir will perform at Carnegie Hall

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A children's choir from Ukraine is in New York City for a special performance.

They performed the Christmas classic "Carol of the Bells" at Grand Central Station on Thursday. The song is based on a Ukrainian folk chant.

A group from Ukraine first performed the song in the United States to a sold-out audience at Carnegie Hall 100 years ago.

The choir will join other Ukrainian artists and perform the song at Carnegie Hall on Sunday.

