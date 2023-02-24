New Yorkers gather outside Russian Consulate to protest 1 year of war in Ukraine
NEW YORK -- Dozens of people gathered outside the Russian Consulate on the Upper East Side to protest the war in Ukraine on Thursday.
Friday marks one year since Russia began the deadly invasion.
People carried signs and flags and even showed a video with images from the war.
The crowd pushed back against Russian President Vladimir Putin and called for an end to the Russian invasion.
