Mayor Eric Adams announces $2 million fund to assist Ukrainian refugees in New York City

NEW YORK -- In a show of solidarity, Mayor Eric Adams on Friday announced a $2 million fund to assist thousands of Ukrainians expected to seek refuge in the United States.

"We are with you. We stand with you. We support you, not only in words but in deeds," Adams said.

The Biden administration says the U.S. will welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainians and others fleeing Russia's aggression.

Adams says the city funds will help those in New York City access immigration legal assistance, translation services, social services and other resources.

First published on April 22, 2022 / 7:37 PM

