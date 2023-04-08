UConn Huskies men's basketball team celebrated at championship parade in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. -- The UConn Huskies men's basketball team was celebrated Saturday at an NCAA Tournament championship parade in Connecticut.

Thousands of fans lined the streets of downtown Hartford to celebrate the team's recent victory.

RELATED STORY: UConn returns home to celebrations, vandalism on campus

They capped a magical March Madness run Monday night with a 76-59 win over San Diego State.

The team's coach hopes to continue their winning ways.

READ MORE: UConn wins March Madness with 76-59 smothering of San Diego State

"All we thought about the whole year, we gotta strive for five, get that fifth national championship. Alright? And now we're, now we really just wanna get our minds to making sure that we're back in the mix to get number six. Let's go," said head coach Dan Hurley.

Police estimate some 45,000 people attended the parade and victory rally.