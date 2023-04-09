Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal suffers fracture after accident at UConn championship parade
HARTFORD, Conn. -- Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal has to have surgery after he was injured while attending the UConn men's basketball team championship parade Saturday.
According to Blumenthal's office, a paradegoer tripped and fell onto the senator from behind.
READ MORE: UConn Huskies men's basketball team celebrated at championship parade in Hartford
Blumenthal suffered a fracture and will undergo routine surgery Sunday.
The senator anticipates a full recovery.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.