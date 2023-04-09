Watch CBS News
Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal suffers fracture after accident at UConn championship parade

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal has to have surgery after he was injured while attending the UConn men's basketball team championship parade Saturday.

According to Blumenthal's office, a paradegoer tripped and fell onto the senator from behind.

Blumenthal suffered a fracture and will undergo routine surgery Sunday.

The senator anticipates a full recovery.

First published on April 8, 2023 / 10:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

