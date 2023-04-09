Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal suffers fracture after accident at UConn championship parade

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal has to have surgery after he was injured while attending the UConn men's basketball team championship parade Saturday.

According to Blumenthal's office, a paradegoer tripped and fell onto the senator from behind.

READ MORE: UConn Huskies men's basketball team celebrated at championship parade in Hartford

Blumenthal suffered a fracture and will undergo routine surgery Sunday.

The senator anticipates a full recovery.