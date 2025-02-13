Uber Eats introduces delivery robots in Jersey City, New Jersey

Your next food order could be delivered by a robot.

Uber Eats is now using them to send food, and the company has expanded the practice into New Jersey.

Customer unlocks robot once it arrives

A small fleet of robots are available for delivery from a handful of restaurants in downtown Jersey City. Customers can choose a robot or traditional courier. And, no, tips will not be charged for robot deliveries.

The high-tech devices carrying your favorite meal can go about 5 mph. There are sensors to help them avoid bumping into cars and pedestrians.

"We are thinking about the communities that we serve here. These robots, they are all electric vehicles. So they do reduce emissions and they also help reduce congestion on the streets," said Megan Jensen. who runs autonomous deliveries for Uber. "The merchant will come out, they'll load the autonomous robot, then it will take off and head to the customer. It'll remain locked the whole time until it meets the customer. Then, only the intended recipient is able to actually unlock that, using the Uber Eats app."

People are understandably curious.

"I don't know if it's trustworthy. Like, I think it's so cool, but I'm scared if it gets stuck somewhere, like what's going to happen?" Jersey City resident Jessica Rosado said.

"This is going to be common in almost every city"

Robots are used for deliveries in nearly a dozen cities across the U.S. Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said he embraces the technology.

"It's going to take some time for people to get used to them, for sure, but ultimately, this is going to be common in almost every city," Fulop said.

Food delivery workers, however, say they are concerned that the robots are taking money out of their pockets.

"No, no, we don't like it. If the robot is working, we are not working," one said.

Uber says it hopes to expand robot delivery service to more cities on the East Coast soon.