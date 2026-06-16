126th U.S. Open set to tee off at historic Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on Long Island. Here's what to know.

The best golfers in the world and their passionate fans are preparing for this week's 126th U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on Long Island's East End.

Between this major championship, which runs from Thursday through Sunday, the New York Knicks winning the NBA championship, and World Cup matches taking place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, this has been an unforgettable sports week for New Yorkers.

Shinnecock Hills is simply a legendary golf course

Historic Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, one of the oldest, most respected golf clubs in the country, is hosting the U.S. Open for the sixth time, last doing so in 2018, when Brooks Koepka shot 1-over-par 281 over the four rounds and won by one stroke.

"It's the only place that has hosted an open in three different centuries. That is such a unique thing," said Tim Lloyd, senior director of the U.S. Open.

In the distance the windmill on the National Golf Links can be seen from the course prior to 126th U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 16, 2026 in Southampton, New York. Photo by Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Players call it a "preserved masterpiece."

Father and son Anthony agree.

"The Knicks stole the thunder at the beginning of the week, but this is going to be spectacular -- obviously ending on Father's Day," Silas Anthony III said.

"It's the finest golf course in the world, probably," Silas Anthony Jr. added.

2026 U.S. Open -- by the numbers

Thousands of fans are making their way to Shinnecock Hills via automobiles, ferries, Long Island Rail Road trains and shuttle buses. Tickets for the major championship range in price from $100 to thousands of dollars.

Restaurants and hotels on Main Street have been big beneficiaries this week, and merchandise for the tournament is going gangbusters, including $54 for one particular hat and $176 for a certain belt.

In all, 1,900 volunteer marshals, most from the East End and equipped with yellow batons, seem to be cherishing their assignments.

"For the game, but also just a pleasure to see the happy faces," Wayne Druyn said.

Some golf fans face a dilemma

Some are willing to sell for a discount their coveted Thursday opening-round tickets, so they can attend the Knicks championship parade up Manhattan's famed Canyon of Heroes.

As a result, some fans have been able to get a bit more up close and personal during practice round this week with some of the best golfers on the planet, who by and large have enjoyed tremendous success at the U.S. Open over the years.

Check out this list of some of the superstars set to tee-off on Thursday:

Jordan Spieth, 2015 U.S. Open winner

Bryson DeChambeau, 2020 and 2024 winner

Tommy Fleetwood, a three-time top 5 finisher, including a runner-up showing in 2018

Jon Rahm, 2021 winner

Matt Fitzpatrick, 2022 winner

Rory McIlroy, 2011 winner

Scottie Scheffler, a runner-up in 2022 who would complete the career Grand Slam with a win this week

The winner of this tournament will take home $4.3 million and have a 10-year exemption in the U.S. Open, plus five-year exemptions into the the Masters, Open Championship, PGA Championship, and on the PGA Tour.