Watch CBS News
Sports

Tyler Boyd scores first goal of season, Nashville beats NYCFC 1-0

/ AP

NYCFC graphic 00:12

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tyler Boyd scored his first goal of the season Saturday night to help Nashville SC beat New York City FC 1-0.

Nashville (6-5-8) has just one loss in its last eight games.

Sam Surridge first-timed an entry to Boyd who headed home the finish from just outside the 6-yard box to give Nashville a 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute.

NYCFC (9-8-2) has lost three consecutive games following a five-game win streak.

New York City had 54% possession and outshot Nashville 14-8, had no shots on target to Nashville's three.

Matt Freese had two saves for NYCFC.

First published on June 22, 2024 / 11:13 PM EDT

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.