National Weather Service surveying New Jersey after 2 confirmed tornadoes touch down

The National Weather Service is surveying areas Wednesday in New Jersey where two tornadoes touched down during severe storms.

One hit Stanhope, Sussex County, and the other was in Parsippany-Troy Hills, Morris County, on Tuesday afternoon. Weather experts are on the ground in those areas to investigate and determine the strength of each tornado.

Residents in both towns say they saw the tornadoes and the aftermath firsthand.

Carlos Ramos was working at the Firestone along Route 56 in Parsippany when his phone started going off with alerts about a tornado warning. Moments later, he says a funnel cloud began to form.

"It got very windy, the rain was coming sideways, you see leaves and debris picking up on the ground," he said.

Ramos said he watched the cloud move east, while other workers in the area scrambled to find cover.

"They were coming into each other from different directions. The wind would blow one way, then it would switch to another way, then sideways pretty crazy," said Patrick Sandelli, who works nearby.

Flanders resident Julie Fischer captured a video of the aftermath of the tornado in Stanhope. It shows an entire line of trees toppled across Route 206.

"Cars were starting to pull under the underpass, and we realized something was wrong. And a little bit ahead, we saw those trees down on top of those cars and slowed down," she said.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported in any of the areas where the two tornadoes touched down.

The National Weather Service said it will release the findings of its preliminary survey later Wednesday.