Two McDonald's workers slashed at restaurant in Midtown

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Two McDonald's employees were slashed while on the job at a restaurant in Midtown. 

It happened at the McDonald's on Sixth Avenue at West 46th Street at around 8 a.m. Monday, according to NYPD. 

The workers' injuries were not life-threatening, we're told. 

Police are looking for the suspect. 

There was no immediate word on what happened in the moments leading up to the slashing. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

First published on February 13, 2023 / 12:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

