Two McDonald's workers slashed at restaurant in Midtown

NEW YORK -- Two McDonald's employees were slashed while on the job at a restaurant in Midtown.

It happened at the McDonald's on Sixth Avenue at West 46th Street at around 8 a.m. Monday, according to NYPD.

The workers' injuries were not life-threatening, we're told.

Police are looking for the suspect.

There was no immediate word on what happened in the moments leading up to the slashing.

