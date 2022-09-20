Trump's legal team due in Brooklyn Federal Court for meeting on Mar-a-Lago material

NEW YORK -- Former President Donald Trump's legal team is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Brooklyn Federal Court.

They will meet with the veteran judge who has been appointed to serve as the special master to review materials the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago last month.

U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie is tasked with reviewing more than 11,000 records.

The Department of Justice is still fighting a court's decision to block its access to the documents pending the review.