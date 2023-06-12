Trump arrives in Miami for Tuesday's arraignment on federal charges

Trump to appear in federal court Tuesday Trump, indicted on 37 criminal counts, to appear in federal court in Miami Tuesday 03:26

Former President Donald Trump left his Bedminister, New Jersey, golf club Monday to head to Miami, where he is expected to spend the night at Trump National Doral before his federal arraignment on 37 felony counts on Tuesday.

Trump is expected to motorcade Tuesday from Trump National Doral to the federal courthouse in Miami. Trump told Fox News on Friday that he will plead not guilty to the charges, which related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Trump's supporters have already begun lining up at the courthouse, CBS Miami reported. Groups such as the the Florida Republican Assembly plan on being at the courthouse as well.

Miami Police Chief Manny Morales said Monday that the city is ready for protests ranging anywhere between 5,000 to 50,000 people, and he encouraged any demonstrations to be peaceful.

"I just want to assure the city we are ready, and we're ready for it to be over and done," Morales said.

Security for Trump's court appearance will involve multiple law enforcement agencies, including U.S. Marshals, who are responsible for securing the courthouse and federal grounds; the U.S. Secret Service, which is responsible for providing security for Trump as a former president; Miami police, who will be responsible for the streets around the federal courthouse and dealing with protesters; as well as Miami-Dade County police, who will provide added security around the courthouse, Trump National Doral, and the movement of Trump around the county; Florida Highway Patrol, to help with road closures; and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

After the arraignment, Trump is expected to return to his Bedminster golf club, give remarks and hold a fundraiser.

A CBS News poll released Sunday found that Republican primary voters are still supportive of Trump despite the federal indictment, with 61% saying it wouldn't change their opinion of him and 14% saying they viewed him for the better. Three-quarters of likely GOP primary voters said they believe the indictment was politically motivated.

Trang Ngoc shows her support for former President Donald Trump in front of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse where he is scheduled to appear on June 12, 2023 in Miami, Florida. / Getty Images

Trump hit the campaign trail over the weekend, headlining both the Georgia Republican Convention and the North Carolina Republican Convention. He railed against special counsel Jack Smith, who is overseeing the investigation not only into the alleged document mishandling but also Trump's actions around the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. He called Smith "deranged" and a "Trump hater," and insisted the indictment is "baseless."

Smith unsealed the 44-page indictment on Friday, which included 31 counts of willful retention of classified documents, one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice and several other counts related to concealing or withholding documents. At least four of the charges carry a potential maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Also charged in the indictment as a co-conspirator was Walt Nauta, an aide to Trump who served as a White House valet.

In a brief statement after unsealing the indictment, Smith said he will seek a speedy trial and he urged Americans to read the indictment for themselves "to understand the scope and the gravity of the crimes charged."

What is Trump charged with?

The indictment lists 37 felony counts in all against Trump:

31 counts of willful retention of classified documents

1 count of conspiracy to obstruct justice

1 count of withholding a document or record

1 count of corruptly concealing a document or record

1 count of concealing a document in a federal investigation

1 count of scheme to conceal

1 count of making false statements and representations.

Nauta, Trump's 40-year-old former valet, was charged with six counts:

1 count of conspiracy to obstruction justice

1 count of withholding a document or record

1 count of corruptly concealing a document or record

1 count of concealing a document in a federal investigation

1 count of scheme to conceal

1 count of making false statements or representations.

What do Trump's rivals in the 2024 race say?

Trump's opponents for the Republican nomination tried to walk the line between hitting their rival and alienating his supporters. At campaign events this weekend, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, seen as Trump's biggest rival, called out the "weaponization" of the Justice Department.

But DeSantis also indirectly criticized Trump.

"As a naval officer, if I would have taken classified [documents] to my apartment, I would have been court-martialed in a New York minute," DeSantis said.

"Is there a different standard for a Democrat secretary of state versus a former Republican president?" DeSantis continued, drawing a comparison to the investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server. "I think there needs to be one standard of justice in this country. Let's enforce it on everybody and make sure we all know the rules. You can't have one faction of society weaponizing the power of the state against factions that it doesn't like and that's what you see."

Fellow presidential hopeful Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina also said he sees a "double standard" in charging Trump, though he noted "this case is a serious case with serious allegations."

"But in America, you're still innocent until proven guilty," Scott added.

CBS Miami's Jim DeFede contributed to this report.