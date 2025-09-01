Protesters take to the streets of NYC to protest Trump administration policies this Labor Day

Protests against the Trump administration were held in New York City and across the country on Labor Day.

Demonstrators with the group RefuseFacism.org first gathered around noon in Columbus Circle and then marched down 58th Street to Trump Tower, joining another demonstration against the president.

Protesters take aim at equality, rule of law, DEI, and more

The protesters made noise with music, signs, hats and costumes.

"Through such non-violent protest and disruption they find the means. It could be impeachment. It could be the 25th Amendment," volunteer Emma Kaplan said.

"I'm all for unions, I'm all for equality, and we don't have it now," Manhattan resident Nina Reznick said.

"I'm an attorney. I care about the rule of law. How did diversity, equity and inclusion become bad words?" Manhattan resident Betsy Malcolm added.

The group One Fair Wage organized another protest at Trump Tower as part of what was called "National Workers Over Billionaires Day of Action."

"For many years, the National Restaurant Association has blocked the living wage for workers, and it's time we get a living wage for all workers," said Naila Rosario, the group's policy director.

Others protest health care, National Guard occupation of blue cities

CBS News New York spoke with one woman from Vermont who said she's a doctor who wanted to make her voice heard regarding health care.

"What troubles me is they are not following science and they did not listen when they approved Robert F. Kennedy Jr.," the woman said. "We need solid science, cancer research, immunology, vaccines."

"What he's doing with immigrants, we are all immigrants. We are all. It's not fair what he's doing, locking people up," said Christopher Kelly Burwell of Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

"I think we need to keep making a lot of noise because Donald Trump is pushing boundaries and he wants to see how far he can go. Occupying cities like D.C. and Los Angeles, who knows?" another Brooklyn resident said.

White House responds

In a statement, the White House said, in part, "No one has done more for working men and women than President Trump."

"President Trump believes that American workers are the heart and soul of our economy, which is why he's championed an agenda that always puts them first — from signing the largest middle-class tax cuts in history to securing nearly $10 trillion in new investments to create high-paying jobs across our country. Under President Trump's leadership, Republicans are once again the proud party of the American worker," White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers continued.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt added, "The average American worker has already seen a $500 wage increase this year alone, with no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on Social Security. Americans in all 50 states will keep more of their hard-earned money."

As for the National Guard deployment, Mr. Trump on Monday praised the results in Washington D.C., referring to it as "now a crime-free zone."

He added it would be nice to say the same about other cities, including New York City.