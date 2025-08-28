Rev. Al Sharpton leading March on Wall Street today in NYC. Here's what it's about.

Rev. Al Sharpton is leading a March on Wall Street to call on Americans to resist the Trump administration's campaign to roll back DEI initiatives.

Thursday's protest in New York City is timed to coincide with the anniversary of the Civil Rights-era March on Washington in 1963.

Sharpton will be joined by most of the city's mayoral candidates, including Mayor Eric Adams, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and state Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani. Clergy and labor leaders are also expected to attend.

The march starts at 10 a.m. in Foley Square and then travels through Manhattan's Financial District. The crowd is expected to make its way past Wall Street's famous Charging Bull statue before wrapping up with a speaking program.

Organizers say they are bussing people in from as far as Florida and Michigan, and police barricades have been put out in preparation for a large attendance.

March on Wall Street protests Trump administration policies

Since returning to the White House in January, President Trump quickly issued a series of executive orders ending diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in the public and private sector.

In response, Sharpton and other Black leaders have called for the boycotting of companies that rolled back their initiatives.

Sharpton is calling it "the civil rights fight of our generation" and says the importance of the march has only grown since the federal government deployed the National Guard to Washington, D.C. and threatened more takeovers of Black-led cities.

Mr. Trump has said the deployment of troops was necessary to crack down on crime, homeless and illegal immigration.