Pro-Palestinian protests break out in Foley Square, Fordham University; Get the latest

NEW YORK -- Pro-Palestinian protests continued in New York City on Wednesday after the NYPD was brought in to put an end to encampments at Columbia University and the City College of New York.

Large pro-Palestinian protest breaks out in Foley Square

A massive crowd gathered late Wednesday afternoon in Foley Square.

Hundreds of demonstrators, including some students, were on hand from various groups. They set up a stage and were standing with people who have been demonstrating for more than two weeks in New York City and around the country.

Many in attendance were chanting and holding signs that read "Free Palestine."

Wednesday's gathering followed a very volatile night that saw police make hundreds of arrests at Columbia and City College.

Some of the demonstrators were part of student groups, along with working class citizens, who were supporting students at Columbia saying they have the right to protest and get their word out.

That message continues to be pro-Palestinian demonstrators want schools to stop doing business with Israel or companies that support the war in Gaza. Even though they say they want the war to end, they say the demonstrations won't end until the divesting happens.

"People are realizing protesting on the streets hasn't done anything. Israel is just getting more money so they took it to the next level, a more militant level, set up encampments in schools, like in 1968 and the '70s," one person said.

"As a Puerto Rican woman and a lifelong New Yorker, I'm opposed to any type of occupation. I want every country to be free. I want this war to stop. It has been horrible," another person said.

Protest held at Fordham University

A pro-Palestinian demonstration was being held at Fordham University's Lincoln Center campus on Wednesday evening.

Around a half-dozen tents were put up inside a building.

Police were on standby, but the university did not ask for officers to move in.

"Our presence here as students is really important because our school is supposed to listen. They teach us the value of the Jesuit institution, yet there is no care of the person here. There is a lack of care here," one student said.

The university said it does plan on releasing a statement in response to Wednesday's protest at some point this evening.