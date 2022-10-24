New York City announces "Trick or Streets," expanded Open Streets hours on Halloween

NEW YORK -- New York City is set to expand the Open Streets program for Halloween, but critics worry the plan will create safety hazards.

City officials introduced "Trick or Streets," which makes 100 streets across the city car-free from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported Monday.

"Something like this is such a valuable addition to the community," said Sam Cole, of Jackson Heights, Queens.

"Trick or Streets" expands the existing program launched in 2020 to give people more space to move around, after having been crammed inside because of the pandemic.

Web extra: CLICK HERE for the interactive "Trick or Streets" map

Some who live along 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights said the Open Streets program is a safety hazard.

One resident told CBS2 an ambulance was unable to drive on 34th Avenue, so the EMS crew had to park and walk over with a stretcher.

"If there's a fire in any of these buildings, the fire department can't get here," said Kathy Farren.

"There are disabled people in this neighborhood who can't get the accesses that they need. Access-A-Ride won't come in front of their building," said Julia Maddox. "I don't know how we're going to get a snow plow through here."

City officials were heckled and booed as they cut the ribbon on the street redesign. The meeting got so heated that a middle school principal came outside and told everyone to quiet down while students were taking a test, Duddridge reported.

"You're interrupting the children's education. Come on," said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards.

"It always surprises me how much people are passionate about parking," said Esthi Zipori.

"The main concern here is that these elected officials failed to come to the community and ask us what is it that we really want," one man said.

Opponents said they don't mind a few hours of Open Streets on weekends, but will keep pushing for the streets to return to normal on weekdays.

New York City is hosting the following events on Halloween:

Dumbo Arch Way

Pearl Street between Water Street and Anchorage Place, Brooklyn

4:00 pm - Annual March to the Arch - parade through Dumbo & Brooklyn Bridge Park, led by brass bands & puppets! (Start Washington at Water Streets).

4:30 pm -7:00 pm - Dumboween Party. Live music. Arts & crafts. Fa-boo-lous photo booth. Costume contest for humans and pets. And of course, candy. Plus pick up a map of trick or treating in the neighborhood.

12th Street Plaza

12th Street Between 44th Avenue and 43rd Road, Queens

4:00pm – 6:00pm Families! Trick or treat your way around the 12th Street Plaza with arts & crafts, candy and lots of fun!

Myrtle Avenue Plaza

Myrtle Avenue from Grand Avenue to Emerson Place, Brooklyn

4:00pm – 6:00pm Myrtle Avenue Monster Mash The annual Halloween dance party on Myrtle Avenue is back with games, treats, a DJ, dancing and a special Thriller Dance off.

Quisqueya Plaza

Dyckman Street between Broadway and Seaman Avenue

3:00pm – Halloween Parade Spooktacular

3:00pm – 8:00pm – Quisqueya Plaza's First Halloween Party! Join in the fun with games, food, beverage, and prizes for the best costume!