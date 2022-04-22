21 locations added to New York City's Open Streets program for 2022

NEW YORK -- This summer, there will be more places to walk to in New York City. It's all part of the Open Streets program.

As CBS2's Leah Mishkin reported Friday, West 158th Street is one of the newest locations that will soon be open to foot traffic.

It's not closed to through traffic yet, but residents are excited. They said there are a lot of kids in the neighborhood and it'll be good for them to have more open space.

Not everyone is happy, since critics say Open Streets makes it more difficult for drivers to get around.

The idea started in 2020 as a result of the COVID pandemic - people needed fresh air and more places to walk.

This summer, there will be 156 locations closed to through traffic, with the exception of emergency vehicles and local access for people who live on the street or need to make a delivery. The locations span all five boroughs.

This block of 158th Street between Broadway and Amsterdam is one of the 21 spots added to the program this year.

"There's a lot of kids. There's a school over there," said Jose Geronimo, a Washington Heights resident. "It's a good idea, yes, a good idea ... We approve that, we approve that. We need that."

Another person said they don't like the idea because it's a popular street used to get across town and drivers might get confused.

There will be additional car-free streets this weekend.

In honor of Earth Day, nine corridors will be open to pedestrians only on Saturday. There will also be street fairs and entertainment. Click here for a full list of participating streets.

Citi Bike will also offer free day passes on Saturday with the code "CAR FREE 22".

New and returning locations for Open Streets in 2022:

New** Open Street Locations:

Manhattan

· West 158th Street: Broadway to Amsterdam Avenue

· Forsyth Street: East Broadway to Division Street

· West 188th Street: Amsterdam Avenue to Audubon Avenue

· West 115th Street: St Nicholas Avenue to Lenox Avenue

· *East 115th Street: Park Avenue to Park Avenue (5/28)

· *La Salle Street: Broadway to Claremont Avenue (4/28)

· *West 196th Street: Broadway to Ellwood Street (4/25)

· *East 115th Street: Pleasant Avenue to 1st Avenue (9/10)

Brooklyn

· Watkins Street: Street End to Belmont Avenue

· North 15 Street: Nassau Avenue to Banker Street

· South 1 Street: Berry Street to Wythe Avenue

· *Buffalo Avenue: St Marks Avenue to Bergen Street (6/18)

· *West 12 Street: Surf Avenue to Street End (5/21)

· *Lewis Avenue: Fulton to Hancock Street (6/4)

· *Graham Avenue: Scholes Street to Montrose Avenue (4/29)

· *Chauncey Street: Howard Avenue to Saratoga Avenue (7/2)

· *Benson Avenue: Bay 19 Street to 18th Avenue (7/11)

· *Duffield St: Metrotech Center to Willoughby St (4/25)

Queens

· Murdock Avenue: 180th Street to Street End

Bronx

· Longfellow Avenue: Freeman Street to Jennings Street

· *Kelly Street: East 163rd Street to Intervale Avenue (7/11)

Returning Open Street Locations:

Manhattan

· Broome Street: Forsyth Street to Eldridge Street

· Lafayette Street: Spring Street to Kenmare Street

· Spring Street: Thompson Street to West Broadway

· Morton Street: 7th Avenue South to Bleecker Street

· Canal Street: Essex Street to Orchard Street

· Doyers Street: Chatham Square to Pell Street

· Pell Street: Bowery to Mott Street

· Columbus Avenue: Cathedral Parkway to West 107th Street

· Montgomery Street: Henry Street to East Broadway

· Broadway: West 25th Street to West 27th Street

· West 22nd Street: 5th Avenue to Avenue of the Americas

· East 18th Street: Park Avenue South to Irving Place

· Avenue of the Americas: Spring Street to Dominick Street

· King Street: Hudson Street to Greenwich Street

· Bond Street: Lafayette Street to Bowery

· Christopher Street: Waverly Place to 7th Avenue South

· Duane Street: Hudson Street to West Broadway

· Hester Street: Mott Street to Mulberry Street

· Mulberry Street: Hester Street to Broome Street

· Spring Street: Mott Street to Elizabeth Street

· 9th Avenue: West 15th Street to West 14th Street

· Gansevoort Street: Hudson Street to 10th Avenue

· Little West 12th Street: Washington Street to 9th Avenue

· West 13th Street: Hudson Street to Washington Street

· East 7th Street: Avenue A and the 1st Avenue

· Elizabeth Street: Spring Street and Prince Street

· East 20th Street: Park Avenue South to Broadway

· Rivington Street: Norfolk Street to Essex Street

· Rivington Street: Eldridge Street to Allen Street

· Spring Street: Thompson Street to Sullivan Street

· Stone Street: Hanover Square to Coenties Alley

· Bleeker Street: Mott Street to Bowery

· Amsterdam Avenue: Cathedral Parkway to West 111th Street

· East 82nd Street: Madison Avenue to 5th Avenue

· East 119th Street: Street End to Pleasant Avenue

· East 81st Street: Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

· Bedford Street: Grove Street to Christopher Street

· Grove Street: Hudson Street to Bedford Street

· East 78th Street: Lexington Avenue to Park Avenue

· West 120th Street: Lenox Avenue to Mt Morris Park West

· West 22nd Street: 7th Avenue to 8th Avenue

· Avenue of the Americas: Spring Street to Dominick Street

· Hudson Boulevard East: West 35th Street to West 36th Street

· Hudson Boulevard West: West 35th Street to West 36th Street

· Rivington Street: Eldridge Street to Forsyth Street

· Avenue B: East 6th Street to East 14th Street

· Broome Street: Allen Street to Ludlow Street

· Ludlow Street: Stanton Street to Rivington Street

· Orchard Street: Grand Street to Delancey Street

· Rivington Street: Allen Street to Ludlow Street

· Stanton Street: Allen Street to Ludlow Street

· Jefferson Street: East Broadway to Madison Street

· West 103rd Street: Riverside Drive Broadway

· West 21st Street: 10th Avenue to 9th Avenue

· *East 90th Street: Madison Avenue to 5th Avenue (5/1)

· *Amsterdam Avenue: Cathedral Parkway to West 106th Street (3/13)

· *Columbus Avenue: West 68th Street to West 77th Street (5/15)

· *Academy Street: Broadway to Vermilyea Avenue (7/11)

· *West 159th Street: Broadway to Amsterdam Avenue (7/11)

· *West 164th Street: Edgecombe avenue to Amsterdam Avenue (7/11)

· *East 91st Street: Park Avenue to Madison Avenue (8/29)

· *East 91st Street: Madison Avenue to 5th Avenue (9/6)

· *East 93rd Street: Park Avenue to Madison Avenue (8/29)

· *East 92nd Street: 5th Avenue to Madison Avenue (9/5)

· *East 4th Street: Bowery to 2nd Avenue (4/21)

· *East 16th Street: 3rd Avenue to Rutherford Place (9/9)

· *Rutherford Place: East 15th Street to East 17th Street (9/9)

· *West 182nd Street: Amsterdam Avenue to Audubon Avenue (4/15)

· *East 10th Street: Broadway to 4th Avenue (9/6)

· *Nassau Street: Wall Street to Pine Street (9/5)

· *Hester Street: Orchard Street to Ludlow Street (9/1)

· *East 73rd Street: Lexington Avenue to Park Avenue (9/12)

· *West 74th Street: Columbus Avenue to Central Park West (7/1)

· *Peck Slip: Pearl Street to Water Street (9/1)

· *Staple Street: Duane Street to Jay Street (7/1)

· *East 100th Street: Park Avenue to 3rd Avenue (5/28)

· *East 101st Street: Park Avenue to 3rd Avenue (5/28)

Brooklyn

· Hoyt Street: Atlantic Avenue to State Street

· Rapelye Street: Henry Street to Hicks Street

· Pearl Street: Fulton Street to Street End

· Willoughby Street: Pearl Street to Jay Street

· Washington Street: Front Street to Water Street

· Randolph Street: Gardner Avenue to Scott Avenue

· South Portland Avenue: Dekalb Avenue to Lafayette Avenue

· Willoughby Avenue: Washington Park to Hall Street

· Howard Avenue: Macon Street to Halsey Street

· Hall Street: Park Avenue to Myrtle Avenue

· Reed Street: Van Brunt Street to Conover Street

· Berry Street: Broadway North to 12th Street

· Pacific Street: Underhill Avenue to Vanderbilt Avenue

· Underhill Avenue: Atlantic Avenue to St Johns Place

· Vanderbilt Avenue: Atlantic Avenue to Park Place

· West 9th Street: Henry Street to Hicks Street

· Jefferson Avenue: Malcolm X Boulevard to Patchen Avenue

· Joralemon Street: Furman Street to Hicks Street

· *State Street: Smith Street to Nevins Street (4/16)

· *Wyckoff Street: Hoyt Street to Bond Street (4/16)

· *Tompkins Avenue: Gates Avenue to Halsey Street (5/1)

· *Livingston Street: Court Street to Clinton Street (9/6)

· *5th Avenue: 45th Street to 47th Street (5/7)

· *5th Avenue: 57th Street to 59th Street (5/7)

· *5th Avenue: 38th Street to 42nd Street (5/7)

· *5th Avenue: Bergen Street to Prospect Place (4/23)

· *5th Avenue: Sterling Place to Union Street (4/23)

· *5th Avenue: President Street to 4th Street (4/23)

· *Albemarle Road: McDonald Avenue to Dahill Road (9/6)

· *Eckford Street: Norman Avenue to Meserole Avenue (9/6)

· *4th Street: 5th Avenue to Street End (4/23)

· *Aitken Place: Sidney Place to Clinton Street (9/6)

· *Summit Street: Henry Street to Hicks Street (9/6)

· *Montague Street: Clinton Street to Pierrepont Place (4/22)

· *Grand Street: Marcy Avenue to Havemeyer Street (4/29)

· *Newkirk Avenue: Coney Island Avenue to East 16th Street (7/10)

· *Decatur Street: Howard Avenue to Saratoga Avenue (5/27)

Queens

· Barton Avenue: 149th Place to 150th Street

· 37th Avenue: Broadway to 31st Street

· 160th Street: 76th Road to 77th Avenue

· Catalpa Avenue: Woodward Avenue to Onderdonk Avenue

· 34th Avenue: 69th Street to Junction Boulevard

· Reads Lanes: Empire Avenue to Meehan Avenue

· *31st Avenue: 33rd Street tot 35th Street (4/2)

· *37th Street: Bradley Avenue to Starr Avenue (6/1)

· *98th Street: Roosevelt Avenue to 41st Avenue (9/7)

· *50th Avenue: 99th Street to 98th Street (9/6)

· *87th Street: 37th Avenue to 35th Avenue (9/8)

· *72nd Street: Woodside Avenue to 43rd (9/1)

· *94th Street: 55th Avenue to 56th Avenue (9/5)

· *Woodside Avenue: 75th Street to 79th Street (4/15)

The Bronx

· Alexander Avenue: Bruckner Boulevard to East 134th Street

· Willis Avenue: East 147th Street to 148th Street

· *Arthur Avenue: East 186th to Crescent Avenue (5/6)

· *Jennings Street: Prospect Avenue to Chisholm Street (4/9)

Staten Island

· 9th Street: New Dorp Lane to Rose Avenue

· Minthorne Street: Victory Boulevard to Bay Street

· *Water Street: Beach Street to Wright Street (6/4)

Not Yet Active: *