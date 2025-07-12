Beloved waiter at NYC diner detained at immigration office visit

A beloved waiter at a popular Lower Manhattan diner is among the latest to get caught up in the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

The Long Island father of two is now in another state, awaiting a hearing.

Long Island father being held at ICE detention center in Texas

Luis Fernandez, 50, was arrested during a June 24 visit to a Long Island immigration office, as first reported by the Tribeca Trib.

Fernandez immigrated to the United States from Ecuador 35 years ago, say his longtime coworkers at the Square Diner in Lower Manhattan.

"It really makes no sense," said one worker who wanted to remain anonymous. "We're hoping he's going to be back soon."

An ICE spokesperson told CBS News New York Fernandez is "an illegal alien with two prior convictions," both for driving while intoxicated, from 2003 and 2014.

Fernandez is now sitting in a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Texas, awaiting a court date and possible deportation.

"They're trying their best to keep him in this country, his country"

ICE has been directed by the Trump administration to expand immigration efforts, using more aggressive and controversial tactics that have triggered outrage and confrontations.

"We've been hearing about all these stories about people going for a court hearing or whatever, and then they get arrested once they're done," one coworker said. "It was hard to believe it, but now that we're actually going through it, it's true. It's going on. It's happening."

"Really, the truth is that these are people that are important parts of our communities," diner customer Brian Miller said.

Now, Fernandez's fate lies in the hands of a judge.

"His family has hired a lawyer, and they're trying their best to keep him in this country, his country, where his children live, where he's needed and loved," a coworker said.