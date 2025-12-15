R&B singer Trey Songz arrested in NYC after nightclub altercation

Singer Trey Songz was arraigned in Manhattan federal court on six charges including assault in two separate incidents.

Court documents say the R&B musician, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, damaged items inside Mira Mediterranean & Hookah Lounge in Murray Hill, including hookahs, DJ equipment and sofas around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Court documents also say Neverson punched someone in the face at the Dramma nightclub near Times Square on Dec. 4th.

Neverson faces assault, harassment and criminal mischief charges related to both incidents. He is due back in court Feb. 18.

Neverson is a three time Grammy nominee and a BET and Soul Train award winner who is arguably best known for the songs "Say Ahh," "Successful," "Bottoms Up" and "Heart Attack."

CBS News New York reached out to his attorney for comment. We are waiting to hear back.