Trellus app hopes it will make more Long Island residents shop local. Here's how.

A new app will support local businesses on Long Island while aiming to save shoppers time, too.

Trellus launched in February, and it offers free, same-day delivery for local Long Island businesses.

"It's a busy world, and everyone is offering it - 99% of businesses will have it by 2026. Small businesses need to compete, and our sole goal is to help them do that," Trellus cofounder J.R. Jensen said.

The app was born out of the idea that local downtowns and mom and pop shops need a boost, since empty storefronts help no-one.

"Small businesses are behind the eight ball"

Trellus is recruiting independently owned businesses in order to keep jobs, and revenue, local.

"Small businesses are behind the eight ball, starting not with what corporate giants have in their pockets to spend. The more small businesses work together, the more they can get their message out there," Jensen said.

From wine to flowers to toys to home goods, and more - local shops are doing business on the app.

Locust Valley's Spot Boutique is one of them.

"Why not? You get everything else delivered. Why is clothing any different? It saves you convenience of having to drive to a mall. Place an order online," Chloe Poczatke said.

"We are in business three years, More and more people are asking us to deliver the products, whether they are just too busy in life or they need convenience," The K9 Shop owner Darrin Geraffo said.

Like other same-day delivery apps, there's a network of drivers.

The "shop local" concept has launched several platforms nationwide. Studies show that for every $100 spent locally, $68 stays in the community.

"If you can make it in New York, you can make it anywhere. So we are starting in Nassau County," Jensen said.

So who's paying for it? Trellus is, for now. They say they're trying to change habits so shoppers don't always think of the big retailers first.

Trellus will add same-day deliveries to Suffolk and Westchester counties this summer.