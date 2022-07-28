Transit worker praised for helping officer attacked by teens in Harlem subway station

NEW YORK -- A transit worker was praised Thursday for jumping in to help a police officer who was under attack at a Harlem subway station.

It happened at the 125th Street and Lexington Avenue station Saturday.

The transit worker, who does not want to be identified, says he just had to help.

"A perpetrator had a police officer in a bad situation in a chokehold on the floor, so I knew I had to intervene to stop it ... I helped pull the perp off him and tried to get him over to the side so he could get control of him," the transit worker said. "I was concerned about the safety of the officer and for the public if he grabbed his weapon from him."

"For us, he's a hero. I think the city of New York will recognize him as a hero, and they will thank him and praise him as such," TWU secretary-treasurer Richard Davis said. "We want to thank you from the TWU to make sure we recognize what you do."

Two teens were arrested.

One of the officers was treated for swelling, and both are expected to be OK.