Upper West Side Trader Joe's, deemed world's busiest, is temporarily shutting down

Loyal customers of the Trader Joe's in Manhattan's Upper West Side will have to find another place to shop.

The store on West 72nd Street and Broadway has a sign posted saying it will be temporarily closing for "major renovation plans." The last day the grocery store will be open is May 17.

"We promise not to be gone too long & will reopen as soon as we can," the sign read.

The neighborhood grocery store is known for its specialty food and drinks that are under its own private label.

No specific date for a reopening was written on the sign.

"Busiest Trader Joe's in the world"

The massive, two-story store is just two blocks from Central Park. It's always packed with customers, and the line for the register typically wraps around part of the store.

Staff said it's "hands down the busiest Trader Joe's in the world."

It features two elevators, four escalators and three times as many checkout stands and employees as other locations.

People wait in line for the opening of a NYC Trader Joe's grocery store on February 22, 2026 ahead of a blizzard. Ryan Murphy / Getty Images

Affordable groceries

The chain prides itself on its reasonable prices, which is part of the reason the store is so appealing to New Yorkers.

Food costs in the city rose more than 50% between 2012-13 and 2022-23, according to a 2025 report by the State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

"My office is keeping a close eye on what is driving affordability issues in the city and state, and it has not escaped anyone that higher food costs have hit household budgets in New York City hard, with price increases outpacing income growth," DiNapoli said in a news release.