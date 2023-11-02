Tracy McCarter sues NYPD over wrongful arrest in death of estranged husband

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is facing a lawsuit from a woman previously charged in the death of her estranged husband.

We first reported on this story in March 2020 when Tracy McCarter was accused of fatally stabbing James Murray in her Upper West Side apartment.

McCarter and District Attorney Alvin Bragg say she is a domestic abuse survivor who acted in self-defense. Her charges were dismissed more than two years later.

Now, McCarter is suing the NYPD over wrongful arrest and prosecution. She says the officer on scene lied and called it a stabbing.

"When [Murray] came at me again, I was terrified that if he got his arms around my neck again, this might be the time that I don't make it, so I reflexively just grabbed a knife out of the drawer and held it in front of me, and he tripped coming towards me and he stumbled, and when he did that, he hit the knife," McCarter said.

The NYPD declined to comment, citing pending litigation.