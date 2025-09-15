Toyota Highlander thefts on the rise in 3 NYC zip codes, officials warn

Toyota Highlanders being targeted by thieves in parts of NYC, officials say

Toyota Highlanders being targeted by thieves in parts of NYC, officials say

Toyota Highlanders being targeted by thieves in parts of NYC, officials say

New York City officials are warning about car thefts specifically targeting a popular make and model in three Manhattan zip codes.

The city says it has seen a rise in stolen Toyota Highlanders, along with their rims and tires.

The NYPD urges owners in the zip codes 10033, 10034 and 10040 in the Washington Heights and Inwood neighborhoods to install anti-theft measures, like steering wheel locks and GPS tracking.

Experts say the Highlander is often targeted because of vulnerabilities with its keyless ignition system.

Similar pattern targeted Hyundai, Kias in 2023

Two summers ago, law enforcement across the country saw a surge in stolen Hyundai and Kias, stemming in part from a social media challenge. Videos posted online showed how cars manufactured between 2011 and 2021 could be easily hot-wired using a USB cord.

The NYPD launched a new investigative unit in the Bronx and Queens to combat auto thefts and handed out hundreds of AirTags to drivers in response. Mayor Eric Adams also called on social media companies to do more to crack down on these challenges.

"It starts out as a joy ride. Some of these vehicles are abandoned. Some of them are used in crimes," he said at the time.

The city offers a VIN etching program and what's called a CAT registration system to make stolen vehicles easier to trace. CLICK HERE to learn more.