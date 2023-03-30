NYPD warns drivers about social media challenge targeting certain vehicles

NEW YORK -- New York City officials are sounding the alarm on a social media trend that targets certain vehicles.

The NYPD says Kia and Hyundai models between 2011 and 2021 are being stolen, and the increase in thefts is fueling an increase in grand larcenies.

"When we continue the pursuit to have this city stay as the safest big city in America, we don't need social media to contribute to social disorder," Mayor Eric Adams said.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell urged people who own these cars to use a steering wheel locking device and park in high-traffic areas.

Kia and Hyundai are offering drivers free software upgrades.