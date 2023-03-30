Watch CBS News
NYPD warns drivers about social media challenge targeting certain vehicles

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

TikTok challenge targeting Kia, Hyundai cars
TikTok challenge targeting Kia, Hyundai cars 00:25

NEW YORK -- New York City officials are sounding the alarm on a social media trend that targets certain vehicles

The NYPD says Kia and Hyundai models between 2011 and 2021 are being stolen, and the increase in thefts is fueling an increase in grand larcenies. 

"When we continue the pursuit to have this city stay as the safest big city in America, we don't need social media to contribute to social disorder," Mayor Eric Adams said. 

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell urged people who own these cars to use a steering wheel locking device and park in high-traffic areas. 

Kia and Hyundai are offering drivers free software upgrades.

First published on March 30, 2023 / 11:41 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

