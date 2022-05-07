Watch CBS News
NYPD: Torie Branch arrested, charged after 95-year-old's electric wheelchair stolen

NEW YORK -- Police have made an arrest after they said a person was spotted riding a 95-year-old's stolen electric wheelchair on the Upper West Side.

Torie Branch, 45, from the Bronx, was charged with grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property, NYPD said Saturday.

On Friday, police released video reportedly of a suspect in the wheelchair zipping south on West End Avenue.

Investigators said the wheelchair's 95-year-old owner realized it was missing at around 10 a.m. Tuesday when he left an appointment near 73rd Street.

The wheelchair is valued at more than $2,500, police said.

