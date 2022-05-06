Watch CBS News
Crime

NYPD: Video shows suspect riding 95-year-old's stolen electric wheelchair on Upper West Side

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Suspect accused of stealing 94-year-old's electric wheelchair
Suspect accused of stealing 95-year-old's electric wheelchair 00:25

NEW YORK - Police are asking for help tracking down a person's electric wheelchair that was stolen on the Upper West Side.

Investigators said the wheelchair's 95-year-old owner realized it was missing at around 10 a.m. Tuesday when he left an appointment near 73rd Street.

Video shows a suspect in the wheelchair zipping south on West End Avenue, according to police.

The wheelchair is valued at more than $2,500, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 6, 2022 / 12:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.