NYPD: Video shows suspect riding 95-year-old's stolen electric wheelchair on Upper West Side

NEW YORK - Police are asking for help tracking down a person's electric wheelchair that was stolen on the Upper West Side.

Investigators said the wheelchair's 95-year-old owner realized it was missing at around 10 a.m. Tuesday when he left an appointment near 73rd Street.

Video shows a suspect in the wheelchair zipping south on West End Avenue, according to police.

The wheelchair is valued at more than $2,500, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.