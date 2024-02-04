The Point: Democrat Tom Suozzi aims to buck Long Island's red wave in race to replace ex-Rep. George Santos
The Point
The big bucks race on Long Island and in Queens to replace ex-Rep. George Santos will have national implications on party control of Congress.
Talking Points
Democrat Tom Suozzi wants his old congressional seat back, but now he's bucking a red wave on Long Island.
On immigration, Suozzi said he supports the Senate's bipartisan border security bill and criticized House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, for saying the bill is "dead on arrival."
Suozzi added the migrants accused of assaulting NYPD officers in Times Square should be forced to leave the country.
In a bonus conversation only on CBS News New York, Suozzi said he would push Congress to raise the State and Local Tax (SALT) deduction, which was capped at $10,000 by former President Donald Trump's tax law.
Suozzi also said his opponent, Republican Mazi Pilip, isn't being transparent with voters.
Pilip declined numerous invitations to appear on the show.
Point of View
Sally Goldenberg, Politico's senior New York editor, and political strategist J.C. Polanco analyze Mayor Eric Adams' decision to veto the How Many Stops Act and allow the City Council to override him.
Your Point
It's a hard fought battle to replace George Santos in Congress, and Long Islanders have strong views about what they're looking for.
