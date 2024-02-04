Watch CBS News
Local News

The Point: Democrat Tom Suozzi aims to buck Long Island's red wave in race to replace ex-Rep. George Santos

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

Democrat Tom Suozzi aims to buck red wave in Long Island's special election
Democrat Tom Suozzi aims to buck red wave in Long Island's special election 10:08

The Point

The big bucks race on Long Island and in Queens to replace ex-Rep. George Santos will have national implications on party control of Congress. 

Talking Points

Democrat Tom Suozzi wants his old congressional seat back, but now he's bucking a red wave on Long Island.

On immigration, Suozzi said he supports the Senate's bipartisan border security bill and criticized House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, for saying the bill is "dead on arrival."

Suozzi added the migrants accused of assaulting NYPD officers in Times Square should be forced to leave the country.

Democrat Tom Suozzi aims to buck red wave in Long Island's special election 10:08

In a bonus conversation only on CBS News New York, Suozzi said he would push Congress to raise the State and Local Tax (SALT) deduction, which was capped at $10,000 by former President Donald Trump's tax law. 

Suozzi also said his opponent, Republican Mazi Pilip, isn't being transparent with voters.

Tom Suozzi wants to know why Republican opponent won't debate him 12:34

Pilip declined numerous invitations to appear on the show. 

Point of View

Sally Goldenberg, Politico's senior New York editor, and political strategist J.C. Polanco analyze Mayor Eric Adams' decision to veto the How Many Stops Act and allow the City Council to override him.

Analyzing Adams' decision to veto How Many Stops Act 08:38

Your Point

It's a hard fought battle to replace George Santos in Congress, and Long Islanders have strong views about what they're looking for. 

What do Long Islanders want from George Santos' replacement? 02:58

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests.

Marcia Kramer
marcia-kramer-small-2020.png

Marcia Kramer joined CBS2 in 1990 as an investigative and political reporter. Prior to CBS2, she was the City Hall bureau chief at the New York Daily News.

First published on February 4, 2024 / 12:37 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.