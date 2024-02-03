Manhattan district attorney's office preparing to present charges in assault on NYPD officers in Times Square

NEW YORK -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Saturday that his office is preparing to present charges related to the assault of two NYPD officers in Times Square to a grand jury on Tuesday.

Video shows the officers being punched and kicked by a group of individuals outside a migrant shelter on Jan. 27.

In a statement, Bragg said:

"Our office continues to work with law enforcement to bring everyone responsible for these heinous attacks to justice. It is clear from video and other evidence that some of the most culpable individuals have not yet been identified or arrested, and we are working hand in hand with the NYPD to find and hold them accountable for their despicable acts. We are simultaneously preparing to present charges to the Grand Jury on Tuesday and will update the public as soon as legally permissible. We will not rest until every person who assaulted a police officer in this awful attack is held accountable."

Saturday, church leaders and community members gathered in Times Square to denounce the assault.

"We're not tolerating it. City Council has not stepped up. No one has said anything," Bishop David Maldonado said.

"This is supposed to be a safe city, a safe community," said Jackie Rowe Adams, with Harlem Mothers SAVE.

NYPD Commissioner Edward A. Caban also released a statement Saturday saying:

"An attack against a police officer is an attack against our entire society. The NYPD is thoroughly investigating this incident, which saw a group of cowards assault two uniformed officers tasked with protecting our community. We will work tirelessly with the office of the Manhattan district attorney to identify and arrest every person who participated in this event."

Seven of the 13 suspects have been arrested and charged with assaulting an officer, but only one remains in custody. The others have been released without bail.

Police sources say four of the men released may have left the state.