DA Alvin Bragg responds to criticism after assault on NYPD officers in Times Square

NEW YORK - After migrants accused in the assault on NYPD officers in Times Square were released without bail, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg faced more criticism Friday over how the case was handled.

It comes as police continue searching for more suspects in the Times Square assault.

Bragg spoke for the first time Friday since the incident over the weekend where two officers were assaulted by a group of men near a migrant shelter.

Bragg said the reason four of the suspects, who officials say are migrants, were released without bail is because of evidence his office had then.

"In Manhattan, we don't tolerate or accept assaults on police officers. I watched the tape this week. Despicable behavior. It sickened me and outraged me," Bragg said.

The two members of the NYPD were attacked by a group of men as they attempted to break up a disorderly crowd outside of a city migrant shelter in Times Square.

Officials said most of them are migrants.

"In a court of law, our profound obligation is to make sure we have right people charged with the right crimes. I don't think New Yorkers want to charge the wrong person," Bragg said.

Seven of the alleged attackers have been arrested and charged with assaulting an officer. Only one is being held on Rikers. Officials said the others were released without bail.

Police sources told CBS2 four of the men who were released may have left the city. It's unclear where they are headed, and if they will return for their next court date later this month.

"My number one priority is protecting the people of this state, and any time there's an assault on a police officer, which is a very serious offense, it is bail eligible, and bail should be sought," Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

Earlier this week, Hochul said the suspects should be deported.

"That's still a pending investigation," Hochul said.

"Bail should have been set on those individuals. It was a serious felony and bail should have been set. Why it was not set, I do not know," New York Attorney General Letitia James said.

There's mounting criticism from elected officials, including the governor, and the NYPD, with top brass saying this is another bad example of bail reform.

"My response is that we have an obligation in the court of law to prosecute the right people with the right charges. That's what we are doing here. We have more information now then we did on Saturday. I predict we'll have more in a few days then we have now," Bragg said.

Bragg says his office is still receiving and reviewing video which they didn't have.

All suspects are facing felony charges.

So far, police say they've arrested seven people in the incident, and they're looking for several more.

In the meantime, we're told both officers are recovering.