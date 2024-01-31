Republican Mazi Pilip running to replace expelled congressman George Santos: "It's about the future of our country"

WESTBURY, N.Y. -- The special election to replace expelled former congressman George Santos is less than two weeks away, and voters are being bombarded with ads.

Former congressman Tom Suozzi is facing a relative newcomer to politics -- Mazi Pilip.

Pilip was under intense scrutiny even before she stepped into the spotlight.

"Do you feel like you are the most vetted person in America, after the George Santos debacle?" CBS New York's Jennifer McLogan asked.

"Absolutely. They sent at least three firms to check everything about me," Pilip said.

Three private background checks and thumbs up for the little-known Nassau County legislator.

"Now, you remain a registered Democrat?" McLogan asked.

"When I came to this country, I registered as a Democrat," Pilip said.

That was in 2005, but now Pilip says her views align with the Republican party -- law enforcement, the economy and securing the border.

McLogan spoke with her at Republican headquarters in Westbury, where she shared documents we substantiated.

Pilip has dual Israeli-American citizenship. She has degrees from both Haifa and Tel Aviv universities.

As an Ethiopian Jew, Pilip immigrated to Israel at age 12, later enlisted in Israeli Defense Forces, and then came to America after earning two college degrees.

"As an immigrant, although I support immigration and I want immigrants to live the American dream, it has to be done correctly ... Unvetted migrants coming from the border without any plan in place, without even we know if they are criminals or terrorists," she said.

Pilip says she believes in the right to bear arms but not automatic assault weapons.

She married a Ukrainian-born American medical doctor. They have seven children.

As for abortion, Pilip said, "Abortion is a very personal decision. I would never force my own belief to any woman, therefore I'm not going to support a national abortion ban."

Pilip admitted she did not vote between 2016-2020, but says since then, she has been immersed in politics and in volunteering for nonprofits in Great Neck, where she lives.

She is an advocate for the Ethiopian-Israeli community with Israel At Heart, a group seeking to improve that nation's image. She was appointed to the Great Neck Architectural Review Board and, in 2021, was elected to the Nassau Legislature.

"You owed and later repaid the IRS up to $250,000 last year?" McLogan asked.

"Yes, it was I think around $180,000 ... Nothing to hide, it was paid already, but part of being transparent," Pilip said.

Pilip made revisions in her initial house financial disclosure, attributed to an honest mistake.

She is now going full-throated in her support for Israel vs. Hamas.

"They are the ones who started the war. War is ugly and unfortunate, but we need to support our allied nation, which is Israel," Pilip said.

The TV ad war has begun, painting both as extremists with campaigns investing millions in this pivotal seat.

"Mazi Pilip is a solder, a mother and a fighter," one ad says.

But critics say she's fighting to avoid debates, off-topic questions and resorting to popular GOP talking points.

"How do you see your role if elected?" McLogan asked.

"To be honest, not about me or Suozzi, it's about the future of our country, about the future of our children, and we need to do everything in our power to be the voice for the American people," Pilip said.

The special election is Feb. 13. Early voting begins Saturday, Feb. 3, and runs through Feb. 11.

CBS New York will profile Democratic candidate Tom Suozzi on Thursday, Feb. 1.