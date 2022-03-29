Timothy Cardinal Dolan voices support for Gov. Hochul's Public Safety Proposal

NEW YORK -- Timothy Cardinal Dolan is showing his support for Gov. Kathy Hochul's Public Safety Proposal.

It includes giving judges more discretion to order bail and increasing services for those suffering from serious mental health issues.

In a statement, Cardinal Dolan says in part, "Her plan seems to me to be balanced and well-reasoned and is a positive contribution to the discussions over the final package of legislation."

Hochul's proposal will need approval from the state legislature.