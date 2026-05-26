Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner among stars courtside as Knicks secure NBA Finals spot

Even though the New York Knicks were away when they won the Eastern Conference Finals Monday night, it didn't stop celebrity fans from attending.

The team celebrated a historic win, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 130-93. It will be the first time since 1999 that the team is in the NBA Finals.

A notable face in the crowd was actor Timothée Chalamet, who has attended many of the recent games, whether they are home or away.

He's often spotted sitting courtside with media personality and girlfriend Kylie Jenner. Chalamet is a native New Yorker who grew up in Hell's Kitchen, Manhattan.

Actor Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attend Game Four of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

At Monday's game, he was seen signing a fan's cast and sitting near actor Tracy Morgan.

Tracy Morgan arrives before Game 4 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series. Tim Phillis/AP

Morgan, who was a cast member on Saturday Night Live and starred in the sitcom 30 Rock, is also a native New Yorker. He was born in the Bronx and raised in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

At one point, he held up a sign that read "Knicks in four."

Filmmaker and actor Spike Lee was decked out, head to toe, in Knicks gear. He rocked a Knicks hat and quarter-zip, paired with orange and blue glasses, bracelets and sneakers.

Filmmaker and actor Spike Lee celebrates after the New York Knicks defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers. Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

He was also seen lying on the court, using his phone to take a picture of the team as they held up the Bob Cousy Trophy after winning.

Lee famously gifted Pope Leo XIV a Knicks jersey that featured the No. 14 and Leo's name on the back in November.

Knicks legends Walt "Clyde" Frazier and Patrick Ewing presented the trophy to the team on the court.

Walt Frazier and Patrick Ewing present Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks with the Bob Cousy Eastern Conference trophy. Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

Some other famous faces were in the crowd, but rooting for Cleveland, including Singer Machine Gun Kelly and former NFL cornerback Joe Haden.

Many celebrities have been spotted at the games at Madison Square Garden. Singer Lenny Kravitz, television host Jimmy Fallon, actor Ben Stiller and actor Michael J. Fox are just a few of the big names that have supported the team.

When's the next Knicks game?

The first game of the NBA Finals will be at 8:30 p.m. on June 3.

The Knicks will not have home-court advantage. They will face either the Oklahoma City Thunder or San Antonio Spurs.

The Western Conference finals series is tied 2-2 with Game 5 happening Tuesday night.

New York fans will have to wait until Game 3 of the finals for the team to bring the series back to the Garden.