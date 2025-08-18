Watch CBS News
NYC man facing charges after Times Square bomb threat, police say

By
Renee Anderson
Renee Anderson,
Dave Carlin
Man charged after suspicious package shuts down Times Square, police say
A Bronx man is facing charges after Times Square was shut down Monday as police investigated a suspicious package. 

The New York City Police Department said 26-year-old Desean Maryat was charged with placing a false bomb/hazardous substance and making terroristic threats, among other counts. 

Police said the package was ultimately deemed "non-hazardous."

Sources had said a person of interest was seen intentionally placing the package in front of the NYPD precinct that's located in Times Square. 

Times Square evacuated over suspicious package

The NYPD said police were called around 10:30 a.m. for a possible suspicious package at West 43rd Street and Seventh Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. 

The NYPD Bomb Squad responded, and police evacuated part of the popular tourist destination. Streets were shut down, and people were asked to avoid the area.

Chopper 2 flew overhead, where the typically bustling pedestrian plaza was empty, save for law enforcement officers.

Police gave the all-clear around noon, and the area began to reopen. 

"At the end of the day, it's for the greater good, no one's going to complain. At the end of the day, safety comes first," tourist Kuli Dhesi said. 

"It's a shame," Long Island resident Mike Mercado said. "Out here, Times Square, all this madness is happening." 

