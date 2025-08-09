Times Square shooting leaves 3 hurt, suspect in custody, NYPD says

Three people were hurt in a shooting in Times Square overnight, New York City police say.

According to NYPD, two teenagers and a 65-year-old man were injured when a gunman opened fire on 44th Street near Seventh Avenue in the heart of Manhattan.

A 17-year-old suspect was in custody and the shooting victims were hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

Witnesses told CBS News New York they heard gunshots at around 1:30 a.m. as a fight broke out near the Raising Cane's restaurant on the corner of 44th and 7th.

Investigators said the shooting occurred after the gunman got into an argument with one of the teens.

A 19-year-old male was shot in the foot, an 18-year-old female suffered a graze wound to the neck and the third victim was shot in the leg, according to police.

Investigators said they recovered a gun from the scene, but at this time no charges have been filed against the person in custody.

This is breaking news. Please stay with CBS News New York for updates.

