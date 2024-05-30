3 in custody after stabbing in Times Square today, police say

NEW YORK - Three people are in custody following a stabbing in Times Square Thursday.

It happened at 45th Street and Broadway at 1:20 p.m.

Police say a male victim was stabbed in both legs. He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in serious condition, but is expected to survive.

Witnesses described the weapon used as a "machete," although the weapon has not yet been recovered.

So far there's no word on the circumstances that led up to the stabbing.

