Watch CBS News
Local News

3 in custody after stabbing in Times Square today, police say

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK - Three people are in custody following a stabbing in Times Square Thursday. 

It happened at 45th Street and Broadway at 1:20 p.m. 

Police say a male victim was stabbed in both legs. He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in serious condition, but is expected to survive. 

Witnesses described the weapon used as a "machete," although the weapon has not yet been recovered. 

So far there's no word on the circumstances that led up to the stabbing. 

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

Jesse Zanger

Jesse Zanger is managing editor of CBS New York. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.

First published on May 30, 2024 / 2:58 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.