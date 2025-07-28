2 killed in Throggs Neck shooting near Bronx's Ferry Point Park, NYPD says

2 killed in shooting near Bronx's Ferry Point Park, NYPD says

A fatal shooting in the Throggs Neck section of the Bronx has left two men dead and two suspects on the loose, New York City police said today.

The fatal shooting happened early Monday morning on Schley Avenue, right at the edge of Ferry Point Park, a popular destination for families and others who want to spend time outdoors.

Victims shot multiple times near Bronx park

A large police presence was summoned to the scene near Ferry Point Park after multiple shots were fired at the men in a parking lot, NYPD said.

One of the men was shot in the stomach and buttocks, and the other in the armpit and shoulder, according to investigators. They were both rushed to Jacobi Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Police later identified the men as 22-year-old Gabriel Alvarez, of Stratford, Connecticut, and 29-year-old Adam Waldropt, of the Bronx.

While no arrests have been made, investigators said they were looking for two people who were wearing ski masks when they took off from the scene on some kind of scooter.

Park visitors rattled

Visitors to Ferry Point Park on Monday said they were startled by the shooting investigation.

"Right now, I'm obviously scared because I've never heard this before. I've been living in this part of the Bronx for over 32 years," one man said.

"I saw this and I'm like, 'Oh my god!'" another man said. "It caught me by surprise. I didn't expect my first day coming out to the field to work out would be two people killed."

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting, police said.

2nd shooting investigation

The deadly shooting on Schley Avenue comes just two days after another incident near Ferry Point Park.

A 21-year-old man survived after getting shot in the torso early Saturday morning on Brush Avenue.

Police were searching for four suspects who fled in a Dodge Durango, but no arrests have been made in this case either.

Detectives are looking into whether the shootings are connected.