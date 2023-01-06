Three Kings Day Parade returns in person for 1st time since pandemic

NEW YORK -- New York City's Three Kings Day Parade returns in person for the first time since the pandemic.

Three Kings Day is a Christian holiday 12 days after Christmas that celebrates when the three wise men brought gifts to baby Jesus after his birth. It's celebrated in Mexican and Latin American traditions with a big feast and gifts for kids.

Traditional king cake is made with a cinnamon and sugar and has a baby Jesus baked inside. Whoever gets a piece of the baby Jesus is crowned king or queen for the day and is tasked with hosting the next celebration.

The parade, which is in its 46th year, will step off at 106th and Park in East Harlem and march to 115th and Park.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams are set to kick off the festivities with a breakfast at El Museo del Barrio.