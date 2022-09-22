Elevator at Lower Manhattan shelter repaired after being out of order for about 2 months

NEW YORK -- A broken elevator at a shelter in Lower Manhattan has finally been fixed.

CBS2 first visited the Third Street Men's Shelter on Aug. 10 after being alerted to the issue.

Residents said the elevator had been down since a flood in mid-July, forcing elderly residents to use the stairs.

The elevator was still out of order when CBS2 returned to the shelter in early September.

Wednesday, residents told CBS2 after our reporting, the elevator is working again.