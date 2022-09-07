Elevator at Lower Manhattan shelter still out of order after nearly 2 months

NEW YORK -- Nearly a month after we reported on a broken elevator at a shelter in Lower Manhattan, it's still not working.

Someone with concerns reached out to CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis, who went back to the site to look into the issue.

Residents at the Third Street Men's Shelter have been living without a working elevator for nearly two months, leaving them no choice but to take the stairs.

"If you're on the sixth floor, that's a lot of steps to go up and down all day," one resident said.

"I'm asthmatic. I'm stuck on the fifth floor, so for me, it's an issue. I have to take a good seven to ten minutes just to get up there," another resident said.

DeAngelis first visited the shelter on Aug. 10 after being alerted to the issue. Residents at the time explained the elevator had been down since a flood in mid-July.

READ MORE (8/11/2022): Residents demand answers from NYC on why elevator in Third Street Men's Shelter is still out of commission

They say when it first happened, signs were posted indicating elevators would be out for four to five months. Now, signs read "until further notice."

"Hoping they get it together soon," a resident said.

The building is owned by the city. In a statement, a Department of Social Services spokesperson said:

"Protecting the health and safety of our clients is our top priority at all times. Our dedicated staff work closely with clients to ensure that their concerns are addressed, and we are providing requisite supports and making accommodations when necessary. To that end, we are committed to making sure that we preserve stability for our clients, and they continue to receive the services and supports they need and deserve as they get back on their feet."

"The people who were on the third floor who were disabled, who couldn't get up and down because of the elevator, they moved them to another shelter," one resident said.

"The community here, as far as residents are concerned, is an older community, so it's just harder for them to walk up stairs anyway," another resident said.

While city officials confirmed repairs are "ongoing," those at the shelter say they haven't seen workers on site.

"It makes me personally feel devalued as a client here," one resident said.

One man told DeAngelis he's glad to be moving out but worried about those who are stuck in this situation.

"If Mayor Adams can just get over here and see it for himself ... Anybody come here and just physically do what we do on a daily basis, three or four times, they'll see how much of a struggle it could be for some people," a resident said.

The shelter is run by the nonprofit Project Renewal, which told CBS2 it understands the Department of Homeless Services will have the repair made by mid-September. We'll be sure to follow up.