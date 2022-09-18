Watch CBS News
"The Point with Marcia Kramer," Sept. 18, 2022: Mayor Eric Adams on migrants, layoffs and terror threats

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

The Point: Adams trying to be fiscally responsible, "not the Scrooge"
NEW YORK -- Eric Adams is the 110th Mayor of New York City and says he's determined to "get stuff done."

Adams made news during his exclusive interview with CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer when he suggested cruise ships could house the thousands of migrants sent to New York City from Texas.

Their conversation covered the arrival of migrants, the city's budget, potential for layoffs, congestion pricing and more. Watch it in the video player above. 

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation."  

Exclamation Point

In a conversation only on CBS News New York, Marcia Kramer asked the mayor if he's concerned about terrorist groups targeting New York City and what he's doing about it. 

Point of View

Marcia Kramer leads a panel discussion with Basil Smikle, director of the Public Policy Program at Hunter College, and Harry Siegel, a senior editor at The City, co-host of its FAQ NYC podcast and columnist at "The Daily News." 

Your Point

We want to hear your point of view! This week, we asked New Yorkers how they think the mayor is doing: 

First published on September 18, 2022 / 12:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

