The People's Theatre to open first permanent NYC home this fall

A new performing arts venue with a focus on immigrant stories is opening in Upper Manhattan this fall, giving The People's Theatre its first permanent home in more than 15 years.

In 2009, Mino Lora co-founded The People's Theatre, formerly known as the People's Theatre Project. As an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, Lora felt there was a need for more spaces where immigrants could tell their stories in their own languages and through their own culture, whether that be dance, music, or theatre.

The organization has put on shows and taught classes across New York City, including free special programming for kids in K-12.

Now, after a $37 million dollar investment from the city and state, their new Inwood venue and community center is finishing up construction that broke ground in 2023. New Yorkers will be able to use rehearsal space, take classes, and watch a film or show.

Lora hopes visitors take time to reflect on their own personal stories as well as those of the people around them.

"We all have a history, and no matter where that is, whether you were brought here, without choice, whether you came because of the situations in your country or your ancestors came. We want this space to spark curiosity and joy in, you know, and who am I? Where do I come from and where am I going?" Lora said while giving CBS New York an exclusive tour of the construction site on

The center's 19,000-square-foot space is located in a new, mixed-income, mixed-use building located at 407 West 206th Street, developed by a joint venture of LMXD, MSquared, and Taconic Partners. The Miramar Apartments has leased 50% of its units this year so far as part of Governor Kathy Hochul's $25-billion dollar housing plan to create more affordable housing across the state.

The theatre is expected to welcome audiences this September.

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