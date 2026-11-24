New Yorkers are heading into one of the busiest stretches of the Thanksgiving travel period, both on the roads and at the airport.

Traffic analysts expect the heaviest congestion to take place between 2 and 8 p.m. Tuesday. The window starts even earlier Wednesday at noon.

Overall, AAA expects more than 80 million Americans to travel at least 50 miles from home. Nearly 6 million are expected to fly while more than 72 million will get behind the wheel.

U.S. transportation officials told CBS News that Thanksgiving air travel is expected to reach a 16-year high.

More than 417,000 flights are forecast over the nine-day holiday period, with Tuesday expected to be the busiest, at more than 52,000 flights nationwide.

Newark Airport was already crowded early Tuesday morning with families who aren't taking any chances of missing their flights.

"It's busier than I expected it to be at 5 a.m.," one traveler said. "Our flight is not even until 9, and we're still here four hours early expecting busyness."

"Yeah, it's pretty busy. I said, 'Do you have pre-check?' because it looks pretty bad. But we're going to make it," another man said.

The holiday rush comes on the heels of a troubling couple of weeks for air travel, including a nationwide FAA ground stop and technology problems at both United and Delta.

Delta officials told CBS News their systems are now fully operational and the outage has been resolved.

The FAA said they are working to improve the reliability of its air traffic control system and catch technical problems before they spread.

Airlines are also closely monitoring a storm expected to impact the East Coast during the holiday. Travelers should keep a close eye on their flight status before heading to the airport.

Meanwhile, there was relatively manageable traffic Monday night at both the George Washington and Mario Cuomo bridges.