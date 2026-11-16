United Airlines said it has resolved a "widespread system outage" it was dealing with Monday afternoon, just days after a malfunction in the Federal Aviation Administration's network prompted a nationwide ground stop.

"We have resolved a technology issue that delayed flight departures," the airline said Monday evening. "While some flights were delayed, there was no impact on flights in progress, or on United Express flights."

Earlier, United said it was "troubleshooting a technology issue affecting departing flights."

A memo from the union representing United Airlines pilots indicated the issue was with the airline's weight and balance calculation system, noting: "The Company cannot provide outbound flights with final weights."

A United spokesperson said there's no indication the outage was related to a cybersecurity issue.

The flight tracking website FlightAware showed United with 418 delayed flights late Monday afternoon, although it was unclear how many of those were the result of the short-lived tech issue. The disruption for the Chicago-based carrier came less than 24 hours after the Federal Aviation Administration said airline schedules across the U.S. were returning to normal following Friday's hourslong ground stop.

The United computer problem was just the latest high-profile technology meltdown.

Earlier in the day, thousands of people reported being unable to access their online accounts at several major U.S. banks after JPMorgan Chase had a technical problem.

On Friday, the FAA ordered every U.S. flight grounded because a new router that was installed malfunctioned and overwhelmed the aging air traffic control system. And one day earlier, Microsoft experienced a major disruption to its Outlook email services. Microsoft said Saturday that services were fully restored.