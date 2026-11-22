Delta Air Lines is facing a systemwide network issue involving its baggage system that is forcing teams to manually process bags, resulting in delays nationwide during a busy holiday travel weekend.

A temporary ground delay program was issued at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport — Delta Air Lines' mega hub — to manage traffic backups because of the system outage. The ground delay, which has been lifted, impacted only Delta's flights.

"Delta teams are using manual workarounds this morning to safely get flights departed while work continues to restore automation," the airline told CBS News on Sunday. "We thank our customers for their patience and our people for their professionalism."

The Federal Aviation Administration said on X that the airline is working to resolve the issues and that the delays are "not related to any FAA air traffic systems."

According to FlightAware, Delta Air Lines currently has 1,160 delayed flights, of which 712 are in and out of Atlanta. The airline makes up about one-third of the delays impacting the U.S., as of 12 p.m. ET. Those numbers are expected to rise.

United Airlines had a similar issue last Monday that forced the airline to hold departures for about 90 minutes.

AAA projects nearly 6 million people will take domestic flights for Thanksgiving this week.