Thanksgiving travelers are getting ready for the final dash to make it to their destination on time.

Wednesday could be the best chance at getting out of town before the weather turns stormy.

With heavy rain and strong winds possible, airlines are already warning passengers about potential delays.

This comes as TSA is expecting to screen more than 17 million passengers over the course of seven days, with the biggest crowds expected Sunday.

The potentially severe weather could also impact drivers, even if they are traveling relatively close to home.

Amtrak said tickets are still available for those looking for an alternate plan. The railroad is adding cars to some trains and increasing service across the Northeast Corridor.

More than 144,000 rode Amtrak nationwide on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving in 2025. Meanwhile, nearly 380,000 passengers traveled through New York City over the entire travel period last year.

Whether travelers are taking a plane or a train, they should download the carrier's app to stay on top of any last-minute changes.

Passengers at LaGuardia Airport on Wednesday morning got there early, expecting long lines and heavy traffic. But so far, they are getting a pleasant surprise.

"I'm actually two hours early for my flight because I was afraid there would be a lot of traffic, but there wasn't," one man said.

"I was looking online, and it looked like it was going to be a lot of people, kind of a lot of traffic, but not a lot of traffic coming in here; apparently the terminals were going to be packed," another traveler said.