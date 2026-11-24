All eyes are on the 100th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and with challenging weather conditions expected, a key question is whether the famous balloons will fly.

CBS News New York

There's already a High Wind Watch in effect for Thursday in New York City, Long Island, and Central and coastal New Jersey. Gusts of up to 70 mph are possible.

In addition, the Jersey Shore is under a Coastal Flood Watch Thursday, with up to two feet of inundation expected.

Here's how the First Alert Weather team sees things developing this week.

CBS News New York

Tuesday starts off cool, with widespread wind chills making it feel like we're in the 30s.

By Tuesday afternoon, we've warmed up little bit. It'll be sunny, chilly and breezy, with highs in the upper 40s.

It will be even colder Tuesday night, with temperatures feeling like they're in the 30s and even the 20s in some places.

CBS News New York

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and chilly, with highs in the 40s.

And that brings us to Thanksgiving Day. It will be a First Alert Weather Day due to the expected storm conditions.

CBS News New York

Rain will develop Thursday morning, bringing with it 30-40 mph wind gusts. Coastal flooding is possible. A High Wind Watch will be in effect from 10 a.m. Thursday until 1 a.m. Friday.

CBS News New York

So what does that mean for whether the balloons will fly? They're grounded when sustained winds are above 23 miles an hour, and gusts can't exceed 34 mph. That creates a complicated picture for balloons at the parade. Whether or not they'll be grounded will be a close call. The National Weather Service will deliver the forecast, a meteorologist at the scene will be consulted, and the city requires devices that take wind readings along the parade route.

All large balloons are required to have zippers or rip panels that can be used to safely deflate them while on the parade route.

CBS News New York

"I don't like the timing of this, especially as we think about the parade," said CBS News New York's Tony Sadiku. "Yes, it's not going to all come in at once. The rain comes in, it gets heavier during the course of the day. Winds get gusty too."

Up to an inch and a half of rain is possible in parts of our area Thursday, according to Sadiku.

CBS News New York

Meanwhile, the city is preparing for the storm.

"Thanksgiving is about being with the people we love, and we want every New Yorker to get there and back safely," New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said. "As we prepare for the holiday, City crews are already hard at work clearing storm drains and preparing for strong winds, heavy rainfall and coastal flooding."

"If you live near the coast in a frequently flooded area, know when high tide is and move your car to higher ground before Thursday morning, and be ready to move to a higher floor if water starts to come toward your home. If you're traveling for the holiday, allow extra time on Thursday. By Wednesday evening, bring inside anything outdoors that the wind could carry away," said NYCEM Commissioner Christina Farrell.

CBS News New York

Thursday afternoon will bring us the heaviest winds and rains, and coastal flooding. Highs will be around 50 degrees.

Black Friday will bring us early showers. Highs will be in the 50s.