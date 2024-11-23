Parts of New York, New Jersey may see rain, snow on Thanksgiving. Get the First Alert Forecast.

In the wake of the storm that brought much needed precipitation to the region, gusty winds were in place all day Saturday and will linger through the night. Those winds will keep windchills in the 20s and low 30s, while actual low temperatures will be in the mid 30s to low 40s.

Gusts in the 30-40 mph are still possible on Sunday, but with more sun in place, it won't feel as harsh. Highs will reach the low to mid 50s.

CBS News New York

Thanksgiving week forecast

A brief return to above average temperatures will start the upcoming holiday week, followed by much colder readings by late week.

CBS News New York

We are also watching for the potential of another storm that may disrupt travel plans on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. All the details are being ironed out at the moment, with changes in the forecast likely before the holiday.

In the very least, some areas may see just rain, while others may see a mix of rain and snow.