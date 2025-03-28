Tesla owners concerned about vandalism as NYPD investigates at least 5 incidents

At least 5 Tesla vandalism incidents reported in NYC in March alone, NYPD says

More and more Tesla owners are worried about vandalism as police say some vehicles are being targeted in New York City.

The NYPD confirms at least five Tesla vandalism incidents in March alone, most of them being investigated as "bias crimes."

Most of these recent cases are being investigated by the NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force.

"I bought a Tesla because I like the car, period"

Surveillence video provided by the NYPD shows two men spraying what police say were swastikas on the side of a Tesla Cybertruck early Thursday morning, also carving the word "Nazis" into the vehicle. Police say the video was obtained from the truck's "Sentry Mode" safety cameras.

Authorities say the truck was parked on Monroe Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

"It's really disgusting," neighbor Dove Degorge said. "Honestly, I'm not surprised with everything going on right now, but it's really terrible."

Avraham Ben Hamo says his Tesla vandalized by Prospect Park two weeks ago while he was visiting from Long Island.

"The fact that the guy don't like Elon Musk don't give him the right to go ahead and do swastika on my car," he said. "I didn't buy Tesla because I like Elon Musk or not. I bought a Tesla because I like the car, period."

Since President Trump designated Elon Musk as the administration's advisor, rallies have been popping up across the Tri-State Area by many who are frustrated with his recent work in politics.

Tesla owners who spoke to CBS News New York say they fear their cars will pay the price.

"I don't support his politics, and I got this car way before we got to that point," Tesla owner Mickelle Damassia said.

"It definitely is nerve-wracking to know that I can park my car in the street, and come back and find it damaged," Cybertruck owner Anthony Huntington said.

